Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 118,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $109.35.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

