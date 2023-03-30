Citigroup Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.66 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,482,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.