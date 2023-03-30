Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 185.7% in March

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

