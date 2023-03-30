Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 290.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Civeo Stock Up 5.4 %

Civeo stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. 1,203,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Civeo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $309.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Civeo

Institutional Trading of Civeo

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Stories

