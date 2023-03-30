Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 290.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Civeo Stock Up 5.4 %
Civeo stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. 1,203,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Civeo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $309.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 2.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Civeo
Institutional Trading of Civeo
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Civeo
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civeo (CVEO)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.