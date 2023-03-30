Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,560 shares of company stock worth $1,973,850. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,014,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

