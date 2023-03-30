Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £8,640 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,640 ($10,615.55).
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 898 ($11.03) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 843 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,259 ($15.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 976.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.
Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,884.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Featured Articles
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.