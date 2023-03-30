Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £8,640 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,640 ($10,615.55).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 898 ($11.03) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 843 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,259 ($15.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 976.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,884.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.36) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.76) to GBX 950 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.53).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

