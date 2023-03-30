Clover Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,335.31 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $104,335.31 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 513,211,152 coins and its circulating supply is 310,127,368 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

