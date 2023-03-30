CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.50

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.49 ($0.26), with a volume of 23487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

CMO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67.

CMO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.