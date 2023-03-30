Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a $0.0408 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, March 18th. Cochlear’s payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

