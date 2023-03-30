Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 18,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,439. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

