Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 110,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,481. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
