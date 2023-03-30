Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 110,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,481. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.