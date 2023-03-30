Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$137.50 and last traded at C$138.22. 71,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 67,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$141.25.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.70.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

