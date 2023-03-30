CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance
CLGN stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.
