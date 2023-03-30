CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock.

CLGN stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 60,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

