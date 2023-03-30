Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 6,560,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,543,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

