Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5.2% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,404,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,173,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

