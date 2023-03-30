Comparing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.94%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Adynxx.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MiMedx Group and Adynxx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $267.84 million 1.45 -$30.20 million ($0.33) -10.33 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -13.14% N/A -20.48% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Adynxx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

