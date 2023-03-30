CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading Down 4.2%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.03. 32,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 216,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

In other news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CompoSecure news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,512,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,471,223 shares of company stock worth $13,931,190 in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $110,542,140,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

