Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 533,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,100,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE CNDB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

