Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Up 5.6%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 441,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 950,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Conduent Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $729.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.78.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
