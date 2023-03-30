Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Up 5.6%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 441,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 950,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Conduent Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $729.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conduent Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Conduent by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.