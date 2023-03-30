Connable Office Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,466. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

