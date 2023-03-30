Connable Office Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.02. 126,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

