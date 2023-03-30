Connable Office Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAXJ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,224. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

