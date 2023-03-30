Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,589 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Integer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 346,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 251,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Integer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 99,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,568. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

