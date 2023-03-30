Connable Office Inc. Sells 25,657 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 20,683,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,622,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

