Connable Office Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

