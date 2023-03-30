Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.82. 141,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,618. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

