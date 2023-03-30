Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albany International Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $88.71. 67,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,552. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

