ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,882. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

