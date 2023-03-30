ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,882. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.