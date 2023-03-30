Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $253.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.92. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 639.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $104,286,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.