Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in March

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.8 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.5 %

CNSWF stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,794.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,733.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,583.38. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $1,850.16.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.