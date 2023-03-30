Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,500.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,687.50.

Shares of CSU traded up C$47.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2,480.46. 22,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1 year high of C$2,518.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,347.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,141.78.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

