Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $10.04. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 30,538 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.
Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.