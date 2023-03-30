Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $10.04. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 30,538 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

