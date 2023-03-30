Contrasting Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) & Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trevena and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 0 0 0 N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 0 6 15 0 2.71

Trevena presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.68%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $119.35, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Trevena’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $570,000.00 9.02 -$51.59 million ($9.00) -0.08 Merck & Co., Inc. $59.28 billion 4.53 $14.52 billion $5.71 18.54

This table compares Trevena and Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Trevena. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trevena has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -141.11% -93.13% Merck & Co., Inc. 24.49% 43.47% 17.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Trevena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Trevena on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin, and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

