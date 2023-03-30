Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPPMF. Desjardins began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

