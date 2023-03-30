Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$1.10. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares trading hands.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

