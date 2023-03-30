Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

