Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.
Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %
CNM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 72,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Core & Main by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 777,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
