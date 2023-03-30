Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %

CNM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 72,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Core & Main by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 777,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

