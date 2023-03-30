COTI (COTI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $66.71 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, COTI has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $66.71 million and approximately $473,673.06 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.

The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts.

COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

