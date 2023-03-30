Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Evercore ISI

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

