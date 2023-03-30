Craig Hallum Lowers Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.50.

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,815.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

