CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Price Up 5%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.79 and last traded at $46.62. Approximately 182,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 167,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CTS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CTS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CTS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

