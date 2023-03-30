Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after buying an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Hershey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Shares of NYSE HSY remained flat at $252.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 272,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $254.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

