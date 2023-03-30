Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,339. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.