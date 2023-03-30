Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 876,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

