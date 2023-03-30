Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 10,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.