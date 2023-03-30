Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

APD traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.59. The stock had a trading volume of 376,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,138. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

