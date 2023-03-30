cVault.finance Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $40.92 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,240.69 or 0.22408801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

