CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Short Interest Up 38.2% in March

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CVRx Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.56. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 14.33.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 184.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CVRx in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
