CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 7,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 2,233,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.