Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 22,111,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average session volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Cyba Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.53.

Cyba Company Profile

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

